-Changed some lighting settings to make the game look a little more colorful
-Optimized some scripts that were causing slight lag delays when running
-Added another hairstyle
-Changed the way chest work. Now any chest has a chance to give you 1 (Up to a maximum of 3) of any item obtainable in game. Makes opening chest more fun since now who knows what you'll get!
-Added a portal to the procedural generated island in the starting area near the blacksmith
Realm Of Cubes update for 12 July 2022
Update Notes -- July 12th, 2022
