Version 1.2.1 (Hotfix)

We got a hotfix cooked up for you already! Addressing some rather important AI mess-ups and UI issues - among other things!

Version 1.2.1 Change Log

Fixed crash when races contain more than 25 parts (stages + rest days)

Fixed helpers moving too slowly when their leader wants to sprint near the end of a stages

Fixed team standings to now include current race results

Fixed disqualified riders in race simulation keeping their GC time at the time of disqualification

Fixed catch-up riders being given incorrect times for climbs/sprints

Fixed having to pay the player's rider full salary despite the supposed discount

Fixed "Team Standings" header to be properly translated

Fixed not being able to progress passed rest days in tours

Fixed soft-lock when switching out of auto-move mode during reordering phase

Fixed crashed when toggling auto-move modes in the move phase

Known Issues:

Possible issue with reordering after a category climb / sprint when teams catch-up to the peloton on the previous move.

There will be at least one more patch coming before the release targeted for Friday. Please keep sharing your bug reports wither here or on our discord server. :)

Cheers!