Version 1.2.1 (Hotfix)

We got a hotfix cooked up for you already! Addressing some rather important AI mess-ups and UI issues - among other things!
Version 1.2.1 Change Log
- Fixed crash when races contain more than 25 parts (stages + rest days)
- Fixed helpers moving too slowly when their leader wants to sprint near the end of a stages
- Fixed team standings to now include current race results
- Fixed disqualified riders in race simulation keeping their GC time at the time of disqualification
- Fixed catch-up riders being given incorrect times for climbs/sprints
- Fixed having to pay the player's rider full salary despite the supposed discount
- Fixed "Team Standings" header to be properly translated
- Fixed not being able to progress passed rest days in tours
- Fixed soft-lock when switching out of auto-move mode during reordering phase
- Fixed crashed when toggling auto-move modes in the move phase
Known Issues:
Possible issue with reordering after a category climb / sprint when teams catch-up to the peloton on the previous move.
There will be at least one more patch coming before the release targeted for Friday. Please keep sharing your bug reports wither here or on our discord server. :)
Cheers!
Changed depots in development_1_2 branch