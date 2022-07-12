214: Early Access 0.12.51 - July 12, 2022 12:45 AM EST
• Added Polish as a language option.
• Updated the Russian localization.
• Updated the Japanese localization.
• When you return from town while soloing, you will be forced back to the /say channel.
Nevergrind Online update for 12 July 2022
Polish language support enabled!
214: Early Access 0.12.51 - July 12, 2022 12:45 AM EST
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update