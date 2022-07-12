 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 12 July 2022

Polish language support enabled!

Build 9103631 · Last edited by Wendy

214: Early Access 0.12.51 - July 12, 2022 12:45 AM EST
• Added Polish as a language option.
• Updated the Russian localization.
• Updated the Japanese localization.
• When you return from town while soloing, you will be forced back to the /say channel.

