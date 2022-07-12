If you are interested in keeping up to date with more information you can join the discord I have setup. https://discord.gg/Tw2cF9w
Here is a summary of what is in this patch.
Added a new temple to explore. Only partially complete with one boss.
Updated the font on items that still have old font.
Removed enemies animations when being hit.
Fixed Pufferfish white box.
Completely updated the AI code for enemies. Hopefully things should work a little better and smoother along with a more fun combat experience. Will be monitoring this closely and updating as needed.
Updated main menu to auto connect you to best region when logging in and changed the menu around slightly to be less messy.
Updated density in most mob camps and removed a few camps for a patch.
Updated lots of enemies stats including health to make progress easier.
Lots of bug fixes.
