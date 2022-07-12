Version 0.11

Hello, this update represents the most significant changes in Oraxum Trials since going onto Steam. I have been dissatisfied with the amount of active play required to manage selling energy and buffing auto-sell mechanics several times didn’t solve the problem. Instead, I decided to go in a different direction and have crystals generate money directly, and also reworked energy to be used for an entirely new game mechanic of casting spells. You no longer have to worry about “wasting” energy because all crystal capacity is converted directly into money, and the addition of spells gives new options for active players. For idle players there is a new talent which boosts your board production based on how long your energy bar has been full.

Due to the extensive changes in mechanics and balance I would highly recommend doing a hard reset to start a new game (check the Steam forum for instructions). The next minor updates will be focused on more balance and progression adjustments, and I have plans to add more Spell stuff.

Added

Crystals now generate Almedite (money) directly

Spell casting (3 spells currently, more coming)

"Idle Boost" talent

"Infinity" talents

"Disable menu animation" setting

"Disable Autobuys on prestige" setting (on by default)

"?" button on most panels which opens the relevant help entry

Changed

Energy is now used to cast spells instead of being sold

Energy bar shows gain amount while full

Increased Energy Reservoir base stats

Pneuma is now based on money+corruption instead of energy+corruption

Acclimation base bonus is now 1%

Sell all tiles is now Control + Right Click

Redid/added some tutorials

Cost/formula balancing

SFX/Music options are now sliders

Misc UI tweaks

Removed

Energy selling/auto-selling and related upgrades & talents

"Crystal Instability" talent

"Auto Refreshment" talents (replaced by "Infinity" talents)

Fixed