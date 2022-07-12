Version 0.11

Hello, this update represents the most significant changes in Oraxum Trials since going onto Steam. I have been dissatisfied with the amount of active play required to manage selling energy and buffing auto-sell mechanics several times didn’t solve the problem. Instead, I decided to go in a different direction and have crystals generate money directly, and also reworked energy to be used for an entirely new game mechanic of casting spells. You no longer have to worry about “wasting” energy because all crystal capacity is converted directly into money, and the addition of spells gives new options for active players. For idle players there is a new talent which boosts your board production based on how long your energy bar has been full.
Due to the extensive changes in mechanics and balance I would highly recommend doing a hard reset to start a new game (check the Steam forum for instructions). The next minor updates will be focused on more balance and progression adjustments, and I have plans to add more Spell stuff.
Added
- Crystals now generate Almedite (money) directly
- Spell casting (3 spells currently, more coming)
- "Idle Boost" talent
- "Infinity" talents
- "Disable menu animation" setting
- "Disable Autobuys on prestige" setting (on by default)
- "?" button on most panels which opens the relevant help entry
Changed
- Energy is now used to cast spells instead of being sold
- Energy bar shows gain amount while full
- Increased Energy Reservoir base stats
- Pneuma is now based on money+corruption instead of energy+corruption
- Acclimation base bonus is now 1%
- Sell all tiles is now Control + Right Click
- Redid/added some tutorials
- Cost/formula balancing
- SFX/Music options are now sliders
- Misc UI tweaks
Removed
- Energy selling/auto-selling and related upgrades & talents
- "Crystal Instability" talent
- "Auto Refreshment" talents (replaced by "Infinity" talents)
Fixed
- Disable particles option wasn't disabling all particles
- Super Boost display amount
- Crystal triggers/tooltips being out of position when changing between regular/widescreen resolutions
- An issue where mission/story state was going out of sync when loading/importing game
- Misc small bugs
Changed files in this update