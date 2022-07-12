Renovation of events in the corridor
Implemented all the equipment that was not implemented
Implemented milk
Additional implementation of skill cards, partial changes
Additional implementation of flowers, partial changes
Changed the specifications of tool drop
Fixed some bugs
Many other minor corrections
Ver0.61 update
