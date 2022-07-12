 Skip to content

東方翠神廻廊 〜 Faith in the Goddess of Suwa. update for 12 July 2022

Ver0.61 update

Last edited by Wendy

Renovation of events in the corridor
Implemented all the equipment that was not implemented
Implemented milk
Additional implementation of skill cards, partial changes
Additional implementation of flowers, partial changes
Changed the specifications of tool drop
Fixed some bugs
Many other minor corrections

