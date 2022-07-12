 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Baleful Tower update for 12 July 2022

Quick Fix to Achievements

Share · View all patches · Build 9103116 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update should simply fix the issue from the previous version where Achievements did not unlock. Please let me know if it does not work.

-Grant

Changed files in this update

Depot 1880082
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link