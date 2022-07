Share · View all patches · Build 9102985 · Last edited 12 July 2022 – 02:13:14 UTC by Wendy

Fixed - Issue with interact (Ladders, Horseshoe).

Fixed - Crater collision.

Fixed - Issue with Horse time trial.

Fixed - Shark flee issue.

Fixed - Landscape splits.

Changed - Tweaks to recent job.

Changed - Tweak boat interact.

Changed - Increase size of Croc bubbles.

Changed - Croc will make more sounds if near crab pot.

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.