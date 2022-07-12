v0.7.36 Small Bugfix Patch Notes

Hi all! We're still working away on a bigger content update that will come out in late July/early August, but in the meantime we wanted to roll out another small bugfix update to address some of the most reported or most severe issues on our radar.

v0.7.36 Bugfixes:

Refresh limit added so that Refreshorb + Gift That Keeps Giving + Moving Pegs should no longer cause softlocks

Boss minions should no longer take an extra turn after the boss has been defeated.

Safety check added for enemies that have had their health reduced to 0 but haven't died yet (we are still working to identify the exact cause of this but it is framerate dependent and quite difficult to reproduce unfortunately)

Crit Brick Pegs were not being reset to non-crit after the shot had completed.

v0.7.35 Changes (last week's update):