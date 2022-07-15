 Skip to content

Breach Wanderers update for 15 July 2022

Aether Storm Part 3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm very happy to say that the Aether Storm milestone is now completed! Part 3 - The Shrine Update, is now live on all platforms!

This was a massive milestone but it did add a ton of content to the game: I'm really happy with where the game is at now, I do hope you all enjoy fighting the Shrine.

For the next update, I will be focusing less on game content and more on Quality of Life and on smaller but necessary features (cross-platform saves, achievements, polish, etc).

See the full patch notes here: https://www.baronneriegames.com/aether-storm-update-part-3

Once again, community member Falterfire has been very helpful by creating a Patch Breakdown video for this latest patch!

Patch Notes

What's New?

  • A new area is now available: the Crystal Valley
  • The Shrine building is now available in the town. You can use it to increase the game's difficulty by activating ﻿otherworldly idols!

Character Changes

  • Nerfed Shah'Ru second and third passives
  • Drofis now only creates Blood Bursts when losing 3 or more health
  • Added 2 new tools for Silan

Additions

  • Added 15 new Generic cards
  • Added a new Quest: Defeat bosses in Quickplay.
  • Added the Battered Rampart's map soundtrack
  • Added 2 new NCEs for the Battered Ramparts
  • Added 2 new cardbacks!

Buff & Debuff Changes

  • Sturdy no longer gives a flat bonus to shield gained, instead it gives +2% per rank up to +50%.

  • Pack tactics is now +2 damage per ally, no more "per rank"

  • Ice Eater is now: Gain Powerful (1) per rank whenever an enemy becomes Frozen.

  • Predator now also affects Statuses

  • Bleed and Arcane Leak now tick down at the end of the player's turn for everyone

  • Frost/Frozen Rework
    o Debuff. This enemy skips its next action. Your next card is free and has no effect. Reduce all Frost and fixed Frost received by half. Lose 2 ranks at end of turn.
    o Frost on players increases by 2 per trigger, up to a maximum of +10 after 5 triggers.
    o Frost now gives Frozen (2) when triggered.

  • Opportunist was changed: Whenever the player triggers Fatigue, the first enemy and ally with Opportunist will trigger and cycle their action and lose 1 rank. Cannot be Dispelled. Opportunist loses half its ranks at end of turn.
    o Rebalanced enemies and cards with Opportunist

  • Fortress now reduces damage taken by 10% per rank.

  • The Fatigue count can no longer be increased if it's not your turn.

  • Buffs and debuffs on the player and monsters are now divided into pages for increased legibility

Card Changes

  • Cards that cost 4+ were slightly buffed
  • Changed a bunch of common generic cards
  • Cards that give Bleed were buffed slightly

Misc

  • Skipping a card Upgrade or Remove will grant 1 Lucky Charm per skip
  • Player can now summon enemies in the dedicated slot
  • Increased the maximum amount of decks per character by 6
  • Only the first Arcane Detonation of a sequence will Dispel
  • Tool cards creation is now seeded
  • Starting Deck size (in the Deck Editor) is now a minimum of 12 cards and a maximum of 50 cards
  • Fast mode is slightly faster

