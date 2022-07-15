Aether Storm Part 3

I'm very happy to say that the Aether Storm milestone is now completed! Part 3 - The Shrine Update, is now live on all platforms!
This was a massive milestone but it did add a ton of content to the game: I'm really happy with where the game is at now, I do hope you all enjoy fighting the Shrine.
For the next update, I will be focusing less on game content and more on Quality of Life and on smaller but necessary features (cross-platform saves, achievements, polish, etc).
See the full patch notes here: https://www.baronneriegames.com/aether-storm-update-part-3
Once again, community member Falterfire has been very helpful by creating a Patch Breakdown video for this latest patch!
Patch Notes
What's New?
- A new area is now available: the Crystal Valley
- The Shrine building is now available in the town. You can use it to increase the game's difficulty by activating otherworldly idols!
Character Changes
- Nerfed Shah'Ru second and third passives
- Drofis now only creates Blood Bursts when losing 3 or more health
- Added 2 new tools for Silan
Additions
- Added 15 new Generic cards
- Added a new Quest: Defeat bosses in Quickplay.
- Added the Battered Rampart's map soundtrack
- Added 2 new NCEs for the Battered Ramparts
- Added 2 new cardbacks!
Buff & Debuff Changes
Sturdy no longer gives a flat bonus to shield gained, instead it gives +2% per rank up to +50%.
Pack tactics is now +2 damage per ally, no more "per rank"
Ice Eater is now: Gain Powerful (1) per rank whenever an enemy becomes Frozen.
Predator now also affects Statuses
Bleed and Arcane Leak now tick down at the end of the player's turn for everyone
Frost/Frozen Rework
o Debuff. This enemy skips its next action. Your next card is free and has no effect. Reduce all Frost and fixed Frost received by half. Lose 2 ranks at end of turn.
o Frost on players increases by 2 per trigger, up to a maximum of +10 after 5 triggers.
o Frost now gives Frozen (2) when triggered.
Opportunist was changed: Whenever the player triggers Fatigue, the first enemy and ally with Opportunist will trigger and cycle their action and lose 1 rank. Cannot be Dispelled. Opportunist loses half its ranks at end of turn.
o Rebalanced enemies and cards with Opportunist
Fortress now reduces damage taken by 10% per rank.
The Fatigue count can no longer be increased if it's not your turn.
Buffs and debuffs on the player and monsters are now divided into pages for increased legibility
Card Changes
- Cards that cost 4+ were slightly buffed
- Changed a bunch of common generic cards
- Cards that give Bleed were buffed slightly
Misc
- Skipping a card Upgrade or Remove will grant 1 Lucky Charm per skip
- Player can now summon enemies in the dedicated slot
- Increased the maximum amount of decks per character by 6
- Only the first Arcane Detonation of a sequence will Dispel
- Tool cards creation is now seeded
- Starting Deck size (in the Deck Editor) is now a minimum of 12 cards and a maximum of 50 cards
- Fast mode is slightly faster
