Achievements weren't working. Thanks rufus mcgayhee for pointing this out. It should now be fixed and achievements achieved while this was broken should come pouring in as you play.
ToruTaru update for 12 July 2022
Achievements bug fixed.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
