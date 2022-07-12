 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ToruTaru update for 12 July 2022

Achievements bug fixed.

Share · View all patches · Build 9102866 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Achievements weren't working. Thanks rufus mcgayhee for pointing this out. It should now be fixed and achievements achieved while this was broken should come pouring in as you play.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1650251
  • Loading history…
Depot 1650252
  • Loading history…
Depot 1650253
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link