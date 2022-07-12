 Skip to content

Siren's Call update for 12 July 2022

Version 1.11 is now live

Patchnotes via Steam Community

*Siren's Call: Finishing Touch has been added to the main menu. This will contain bonus, cannon story content that will be updated weekly for the next 8 weeks.

*New character sprites for Andi added, as well as other extra content.

