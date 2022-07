Share · View all patches · Build 9102620 · Last edited 12 July 2022 – 00:59:06 UTC by Wendy

Hey there! A few small things this patch:

Fixed rare crash on first combat encounter of run

The Doctor encounter now shows how much contagion will be removed

I'm working on more exciting changes as well, primarily around addressing some glaring balance issues. Stay tuned for that in the near future!