Project Demigod Early Access - Update 0.14 - Laser Vision

Hello Demigods!

Update 0.14 is now live on Steam and AppLab!

This update introduces Laser Vision (by popular demand!) which has been added to the Super Strength power set. It’s brand new, so expect fixes and upgrades in future updates.

Time Control has had a lot more polish, but it’s not perfect. There still may be some weird physics after freezing/rewinding enemies.

Finally, LOTS of polish has gone into bug fixing and laying the groundwork for the future. My first week of being a full time game-dev has been super productive, and I can’t wait to bring so much more to the game!

Quick note: a few bugs made it into the Quest version, so I’ll be fixing those and pushing another quick update later tonight or tomorrow at the latest. These mainly have to do with the Web power set feeling very weak, wall running input being backwards for left and right movement, and the enemies taking a much longer time than normal to get up after being ragdolled by the webs.

Change Log: