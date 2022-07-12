Project Demigod Early Access - Update 0.14 - Laser Vision
Hello Demigods!
Update 0.14 is now live on Steam and AppLab!
This update introduces Laser Vision (by popular demand!) which has been added to the Super Strength power set. It’s brand new, so expect fixes and upgrades in future updates.
Time Control has had a lot more polish, but it’s not perfect. There still may be some weird physics after freezing/rewinding enemies.
Finally, LOTS of polish has gone into bug fixing and laying the groundwork for the future. My first week of being a full time game-dev has been super productive, and I can’t wait to bring so much more to the game!
Quick note: a few bugs made it into the Quest version, so I’ll be fixing those and pushing another quick update later tonight or tomorrow at the latest. These mainly have to do with the Web power set feeling very weak, wall running input being backwards for left and right movement, and the enemies taking a much longer time than normal to get up after being ragdolled by the webs.
Change Log:
-
Added Laser Vision ability to Super Strength Power Set. Currently, this ability will do damage and knockback to enemies and objects, including destructibles.
-
Added new damage reaction animations when most enemies are hit with high amounts of force.
-
Added new code to try and solve the calibration issues at start that made some players camera level start on the ground.
-
Added visual indicators on the hands when the power wheels are opened to help with power selection.
-
Added improved version of Time Stop's force build-up. Collisions and knockback applied to a time-stopped enemy will now be applied in a more accurate direction when un-freezing.
-
Added check for enemies that fall through the ground and disrupt enemy wave completion.
-
Added sliders for Super Speed movement.
-
Updated Super Speed to limit vertical movement when at speed. This should help cancel out some of the high jumps when hitting curbs.
-
Updated Wall Running to only activate when moving the joystick towards the wall and pressing/holding the jump button.
-
Updated enemies' Collision Resistance and overall strength has been improved.
-
Updated most buildings in Millennium City with new navigation. This should greatly reduce the possibility for enemies to appear/get stuck inside buildings.
-
Updated code base to be more consistent for enemy ragdolls, damage, and reactions.
-
Updated Time Slow when using Time Power Set: enemies and objects are now at 15% regular speed (down from 25%) and projectiles are now at 7% speed (down from 15%)
-
Updated Super Strength Flight to not stop the player when flying with triggers.
-
Updated Power Wheels to solve incorrect selection.
-
Updated Explosion ability to deal better damage.
-
Fixed incorrect mass amounts for some enemies.
-
Fixed enemy mass amounts not changing when grabbed by player.
-
Fixed game crashing when switching into Time Power Set.
-
Fixed falling animations after enemy comes out of Time Reversal.
-
Fixed AI moving away from player after Time Stop or Time Reversal.
-
Fixed application forces applied to ragdoll when Time Stopped.
-
Fixed Enemy Targeting Reticle and Settings. Should now save choices.
-
Fixed issue where enemies would ragdoll on light contacts.
-
Fixed enemy reactions to damage.
Changed files in this update