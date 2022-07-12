Island Idle RPG - July Update 1.5.12

Update 1.5.12

[FIX] Changed the name of the button "Reset Game" to "Clear Game Data" to improve understanding

[FIX] Fixed equipped weapon position changing to a wrong position

Update 1.5.10

[FIX] Fixed incorrect amount of bought or sold items

[ENH] Now you can see the equipped weapons in inventory instead of only in the battle

[FIX] Fixed camera control using Arrows

[ENH] Added a scrollbar to Craft Recipes Window

Update 1.5.8

[FIX] Fixed some tree not been cutted

[FIX] Fixed speed increase when there is more then one worker

[FIX] Fixed screen resolution changing