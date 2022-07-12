Island Idle RPG - July Update 1.5.12

Update 1.5.12
[FIX] Changed the name of the button "Reset Game" to "Clear Game Data" to improve understanding
[FIX] Fixed equipped weapon position changing to a wrong position
Update 1.5.10
[FIX] Fixed incorrect amount of bought or sold items
[ENH] Now you can see the equipped weapons in inventory instead of only in the battle
[FIX] Fixed camera control using Arrows
[ENH] Added a scrollbar to Craft Recipes Window
Update 1.5.8
[FIX] Fixed some tree not been cutted
[FIX] Fixed speed increase when there is more then one worker
[FIX] Fixed screen resolution changing
Changed files in this update