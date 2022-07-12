Equipment Loadout Selection bug fixes And Controller QOL Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 9102388 · Last edited 12 July 2022 – 00:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Added Pre Game Equipment Selection Lobby

Players now have the option to setup there loadout before the Action Begins

(Note that this will change and expand as time goes on if you have ideas or feedback let Me know via steam community hub twitter ETC)

Four total weapon selection options

TSR9 - Basic

Damage: 15

Fire Rate: 0.08

MPK-Basic

Damage: 15

Fire Rate: 0.06

Shotgun-Basic

Damage:25

Fire Rate:0.2

M4A1-Basic

Damage: 15

Fire Rate:0.085

Three Total Equipment Selection Options

Stun

Claymore

Throwing Knife

CONTROLLER FORCED FEEDBACK

ADDED Rumble Feedback Response to gameplay elements to improve controller experience

ADDED Rumble to Insta-kill Pickup

ADDED Rumble to Grenade detonation

ADDED Rumble to Flash/stun Detonation

ADDED Rumble to Claymore's Detonation

ADDED Rumble to Barrage/Vortex/Fire-Hounds Killstreaks

ADDED Rumble to When Player Takes Damage

WEAPON PICKUP LIGHTING FIXES

Fixed Some over Bright lighting on Gun purchase points

REVIVE SYSTEM CHANGES

Added Damage immunity after reviving this effect will last 5 seconds

Fixed a issue causing Revive system to not Remember players Equipment and defaulting to the Frag/stun Loadout