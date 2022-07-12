Equipment Loadout Selection bug fixes And Controller QOL Updates

Added Pre Game Equipment Selection Lobby
Players now have the option to setup there loadout before the Action Begins
(Note that this will change and expand as time goes on if you have ideas or feedback let Me know via steam community hub twitter ETC)
Four total weapon selection options
TSR9 - Basic
Damage: 15
Fire Rate: 0.08
MPK-Basic
Damage: 15
Fire Rate: 0.06
Shotgun-Basic
Damage:25
Fire Rate:0.2
M4A1-Basic
Damage: 15
Fire Rate:0.085
Three Total Equipment Selection Options
Stun
Claymore
Throwing Knife
CONTROLLER FORCED FEEDBACK
ADDED Rumble Feedback Response to gameplay elements to improve controller experience
ADDED Rumble to Insta-kill Pickup
ADDED Rumble to Grenade detonation
ADDED Rumble to Flash/stun Detonation
ADDED Rumble to Claymore's Detonation
ADDED Rumble to Barrage/Vortex/Fire-Hounds Killstreaks
ADDED Rumble to When Player Takes Damage
WEAPON PICKUP LIGHTING FIXES
Fixed Some over Bright lighting on Gun purchase points
REVIVE SYSTEM CHANGES
Added Damage immunity after reviving this effect will last 5 seconds
Fixed a issue causing Revive system to not Remember players Equipment and defaulting to the Frag/stun Loadout
