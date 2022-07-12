Pre-Order CoH 3 & Play the Mission Alpha

Company of Heroes 3 is now available for Pre-Order! Get the Launch Edition now and receive the Devil’s Brigade DLC pack featuring Legendary skins for Infantry, Vehicles, and other Legendary tier cosmetics.

Physical retail links should be available within the next 1-2 days!

Play the Mission Alpha by clicking here to get a first look at the long-awaited Deutsches Afrikakorps faction. Mobile, mechanized, and elite, the DAK are an innovative new faction developed in conjunction with our players through CoH-Development. If you already signed up for CoH-Development and you played our first Pre-Alpha Preview in July or our Multiplayer Alpha in December, you’re ready to jump into the Mission Alpha!

Make sure to watch the new North Africa Trailer. Experience the sweeping desert combat, new factions, and the compelling story all offered by our North African Operation.



Take a closer look at the Devil’s Brigade DLC Pack that comes with our Digital Launch Edition. If you really like what you see, you should check the Digital Premium Edition for even more Legendary tier cosmetics, as well as Expansion Pack 1 [Coming 2023].