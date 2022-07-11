VAIL 0.7.73 Patch Notes

With more and more player's hoping into the world of VAIL, we are working harder than ever to refine, tune and polish the core elements of what makes VAIL so unique and different. Throughout this time, we are always looking for your thoughts and input on how to make the game even better and something you would love to play. If you have any feedback or just want to chill, please Join us on Discord!

All feedback is welcome, your input directly effects what we do next.

Patch Highlights

Map and mode selector for custom game host



Tired of having no control over what map you play next? Or tired of having to restart a custom lobby to try another mode? Don't you worry, if you are the host just open up the map and mode selector and change what map/mode your lobby/server is playing on. This can be done mid-game or will be brought up automatically at the end of a match.

General Patch Notes

Minor Changes

• Oculus users can now point

• Tactical rig refactored to add a CPU performance boost

• When creating a custom game, region can now be selected

• When clicking on exit game, a confirmation window now appears

• Artifact zone's on all Artifact maps were updated to ensure all zones have the same size

• The artifact scanner can now only be planted between a more distinguishable height range

• Dot added on the calibrator to look at when calibrating

• Improved grab areas on pistol slides for reverb and quest players

Map Changes

• Suna - Fixed surface audio for footsteps around the map

• Khidi - Lighting pass

• Este - Tweaked collision near jacuzzi

• Este - Tweaked collision on rubble around the map for better player movement

• Maar - Blocked out seam on B-site where players could see onto site through surrounding cage

• Maar - Removed paneling from upper catwalks to prevent headpeaks from upper angles

• Maar - Added additional cover near rocks entering A-site

• All maps: Collision pass on ladders, making them easier to climb

• All maps - Disabled volumetric fog

Bug fixes

• Fixed - Maar zipline breaks if 2 players grab it at the same time

• Fixed - Grabbing the Maar zipline with your offhand teleports you back to the start of the zipline

• Fixed - Fingers do not position correctly when toggle grip is turned on and grabbing a weapon

• Fixed - Kill feed gets stretched

• Fixed - Players can accidentally force grab a magazine out of an unheld AK12

• Fixed - Shadows are able to be seen through the floor on Este

• Fixed - "Exit Game" button is used in multiple situations which is confusing

• Fixed - King and queen chess pieces spawn in the incorrect positions

• Fixed - Racking the pistol slides cause controller collision on some controllers.

• Fixed - Can only grab the AK12 mag out when grabbing the lower half of the mag with grip swapping turned off.

• Fixed - Several visual map bugs