Patch 3.3.0

Gameplay Changes:

Wavedash loses less speed over time 5% speed per frame -> 2% speed/frame

Crouch loses less speed while sliding 20%/frame -> 15%/frame

Ground speed is retained when you jump This allows you to exceed the maximum air speed of 15 While over the maximum air speed, you will lose speed at a rate of 0.7%/frame Dash, run, and wavedash are all faster than the max air speed, so anything other than neutral jump will give you a faster burst of speed.

Wavedashing is fully actionable after frame 3. The list of possible actions that will cancel a wavedash includes crouching, dashing, and jumping.



While this list is short, the impact on gameplay will be extremely significant. The new wavedash is an incredibly potent swiss army knife that allows you to move on the ground with a new level of precision, and that lets you launch yourself through the air incredibly fast (and, again, pretty precisely).

Because of the analog nature of this tool, and the sheer range of possibility, I expect it to take a long time for this feature to be fully optimized, but when it happens it will be beautiful.

I will be releasing a large number of small updates over the coming weeks, addressing frequently asked for features and much needed changes. This was originally going to be one of those "small patches", and in a way it kind of is, but the effect it has on gameplay is major enough that I'm dubbing this 3.3.0. 3.2.X only lasted 11 days. :p

I'm releasing these patch notes a few hours before the update itself, while I get the itch build ready, but if you want you can try it early by going into the Betas tab and selecting "3.2.0-beta".

Anyways. There's a lot more to be excited for in the coming months. It's gonna be a wild ride. Hope to see you on it.

