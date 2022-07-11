0.8.270 - Bugfixes

Bugfixes
- Having only Pentagram when limit breaking shouldn't display a blank menu anymore
- Limit broken Gorgeous Moon is now affected by amount
- Prevented Pentagram and Gorgeous Moon to flash too quickly when leveled up rapidly
- Made it easeir to see the relic at the end of Stage 5
- Fixed some typos in Limit Breaks
Steam Deck save issues
Thanks to everyone who's reporting details together with the new error popup, we're still unable to break the save system on our unit despite meddling with it in any possible way, but we should be able to get more help this week 🤞
