0.8.270 - Bugfixes

Bugfixes

Having only Pentagram when limit breaking shouldn't display a blank menu anymore

Limit broken Gorgeous Moon is now affected by amount

Prevented Pentagram and Gorgeous Moon to flash too quickly when leveled up rapidly

Made it easeir to see the relic at the end of Stage 5

Fixed some typos in Limit Breaks

Steam Deck save issues

Thanks to everyone who's reporting details together with the new error popup, we're still unable to break the save system on our unit despite meddling with it in any possible way, but we should be able to get more help this week 🤞