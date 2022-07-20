Game Night



Hey Panda Peeps!

Ready for an enchanting new Phone Fling? It’s Luna’s turn to work her magic - and with magic involved, you know it’s gonna be a good one.

Wanna get your flirt on with this battle-ready sorceress? Roll a D20 for persuasion and… Wait, no, that’s not right. Let me just check the manual real quick. Ah, yes! As always, you can unlock this Phone Fling conversation for 10 Diamonds once you’ve reached Lover level with Luna.

Enjoy your fantastic chat!

We love you so hard,

The Pandas