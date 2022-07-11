Patch version 1.0.32

Share · View all patches · Build 9101910 · Last edited 11 July 2022 – 23:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Hey there, tactics fans! I've got another slew of bug fixes for you while I chip away at more technically challenging stuff:

-- adjusted the placement of portraits within deployment tiles slightly.

-- fixed: clicking a deployment tile multiple times with a shadowling or golem portrait inside would cause the portrait to continually shift to the left.

-- fixed: the AI did not recognize bridge tiles as dry land for purposes of plotting routes to escape water or lava with drowning characters.

-- fixed: turns out, the game was still preserving save slot 100 as the last-used save slot when testing campaigns in the editor. I really did stop that behavior this time!

-- fixed: the AI's self-move obstacle detection algorithm wasn't accounting for skills that move the attacker along with the target (e.g. Stick-and-Drag).

-- fixed: if the AI accidentally chose an invalid self-move skill, the game would throw a range error and freeze.

-- if the AI accidentally chooses an invalid self-move skill, the game now immediately discards the move and proceeds with the next-best move in the hopper.

-- fixed: the game was improperly saving and loading the "removes status effects" property of consumable items, leading to certain consumables losing their ability to remove status effects. (Note: in the quite-unlikely event that you have any saved games from pre-1.0.32 involving items that alter the properties of equipment, this will break those. Sorry about that.)

And finally, a few QOL improvements for folks making their own campaigns:

-- patched up some holes in the in-game documentation for status effects; added instructions to the Guide for changing status effect chance, power, and/or duration from their default values.

-- added in an Example Object into PremadeUnits.xml in newly created custom campaigns.

That's it for today. I hope you're excited for this month's player campaign showcase--I certainly know that I am!

--Craig