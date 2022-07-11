 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wobbledogs update for 11 July 2022

Patch v1.01.03

Share · View all patches · Build 9101840 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! I took a little time off last week and came back to several new bug reports. Here's a few more fixes I wanted to get in before starting in on anything new!

Bug Fixes:

  • Gut flora effects should no longer be processing while the game is paused (other than if you have a dog's gut flora view up). This means that scaph will no longer multiply uncontrollably if you pause the game then walk away from your computer.
  • The gut flora field guide was incorrectly reporting 100% completion progress if you had all but 1 piece of information unlocked because of how the game was rounding those numbers for display.
  • There were instances where exiting photo mode could leave the in-game view blurry. The ones I'm aware of have been fixed.
  • This isn't a new issue, but it was brought to my attention that ghost dogs could autonomously attempt to eat floor toys like Doggy Boppers, which would result in physical mayhem.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1424330/wobbledogs

Changed files in this update

Depot 1424331
  • Loading history…
Depot 1424332
  • Loading history…
Depot 1424333
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link