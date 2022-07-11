Patch v1.01.03

Hey everyone! I took a little time off last week and came back to several new bug reports. Here's a few more fixes I wanted to get in before starting in on anything new!
Bug Fixes:
- Gut flora effects should no longer be processing while the game is paused (other than if you have a dog's gut flora view up). This means that scaph will no longer multiply uncontrollably if you pause the game then walk away from your computer.
- The gut flora field guide was incorrectly reporting 100% completion progress if you had all but 1 piece of information unlocked because of how the game was rounding those numbers for display.
- There were instances where exiting photo mode could leave the in-game view blurry. The ones I'm aware of have been fixed.
- This isn't a new issue, but it was brought to my attention that ghost dogs could autonomously attempt to eat floor toys like Doggy Boppers, which would result in physical mayhem.
Changed files in this update