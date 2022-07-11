Superfly v1.0.4 Update

Hi there! We're back with another update for Superfly. This minor update adds a few quality of life features that should make the game more enjoyable for new players and expert players alike. New players will appreciate the objective notifications we've added to Story Mode that guide you through all the objectives and boss fights - this doesn't add any new content, but the extra structure should make the mode feel like a much more natural progression. For expert players, we've added two secret Steam achievements. (And no, I'm not going to just say what they are - they wouldn't be much of a secret then, would they?) On top of that, we have the usual assortment of minor improvements: new graphics for rooftop objects, some bug fixes for physics and leaderboards, and so on.
Now that Superfly's in full release, we aren't planning to add any major new content to the game. We're currently working on bringing Superfly to users worldwide, adding translations into other languages. We're also continuing to work on Superfly for mobile VR, with quality of life improvements to the Quest port, as well as possibly porting to other mobile VR headsets.
After this, we aren't done making games. It's too early to share any details for sure, but our team is looking into making another VR game over the next couple years. As usual, join our Discord to hear all the latest announcements!
Changelog:
- Added messages to Story Mode that lead you to the next unlock or boss fight
- Added race missions to the Quest port
- Added some secret Steam achievements...
- Added a setting to swap the Grip and Trigger buttons
- Updated the rooftop objects to spawn in more sensible groups
- Updated the rooftop graphics to fix some level of detail issues
- Updated the worm and spider bosses to spawn away from the city center
- Fixed a bug that caused some projectiles to shake in the player's hand
- Fixed a bug that caused the leaderboard to miss some peoples' information
- Fixed a bug that caused enemies and blimps to sometimes phase through objects
Changed depots in mono-build branch