Build 9101523 · Last edited 11 July 2022 – 20:46:03 UTC

New Build Update #3 - (Test Branch)

Hello again everyone. This update adds a new take on the old 'selling programs' feature, some foundational changes for future updates, a bunch of quality of life changes, balancing, and some bug fixes. Full change log below.

As for the next update, I have a few options, and I thought I would get your opinion. Would you rather have:

A) Additional contacts, each with their own side quest, trainable perks, and services.

B) Ravencore and Company Ownership mechanics.

C) More IC and Node Designs.

D) The next part of the Main Story.

Update #3 Change Log

New Features

Phone mechanic for sending and recieving messages from contacts. By default this is accessed by pressing "P" when not in cyberspace. Players can read text messages, receive phone calls, or make outgoing calls to contacts who have provided their contact info. This is a foundational mechanic for a future update which will more contacts, side-quests, and more perks. Currently, it simply adds flavor and explains the realworld chat mechanic.

Programming Work. Players can unlock the option of doing programming jobs for Roxxie. She will stipulate the conditions, such as a "Rating 4 Disruption, inside of an If/Else Branch while looping 3 times". Once players have the program in the library, Roxxie will verify if it's correct and transer some creds.

Added MediDoc Coverage. For ¥40 per day, all emergency medical costs are reduced to ¥0. There is a 72 cooldown once it's purchased before it's active. Dryad now recommends activating this right away, but the option is left up to the player.

Changes

Changed how general tests are performed. Now when a dice rolls a hit, it is reserved. You will keep that die as a bonus hit, and roll one less die on subsequent tests. This will allow players to build up their hits over multiple rolls. If you haven't rolled a test in 3 seconds, the reserved dice are released.

Motivation is now earned randomly from completing contracts. The greater the difficulty vs. your Street Cred, the more likely you are to earn Motivation.

Updated the tutorial description for how Tests work.

Added Motivation tutorial.

Mousing over the rest test results in the Matrix Log will show a breakdown of the dice roll results.

Reworked the Health mechanics. It's now a base of (Fitness x 10), + (Nutrition x 1), + (Hydation /2). For example, with a Fitness of 4, a Nutrition of 100, and a Hydration of 80, your current Health will be 180. (40 + 100 + 40). This will increase the average Health compared to the previous version, however the Injury Slots have been reworked, requiring higher Health to unlock additional slots.

Increased XP earned for skills, and decreased the XP earned for Street Cred. This should help players have the skills appropriate to their new Street Cred rating.

You can no longer earn Cyber Stealth XP when the system is in Active Alert.

Added a Neural Stress indicator to the real world hud, so players can easily tell their stress level at a glance.

Tweaked the way hardware prices were calculated. This lowered hardware costs by 10-15% across the board, and also prevented issues of negative-valued chips being generated.

Built new low-poly meshes for chips, for when players tinker with their cyberdeck. The high res models were tanking the fps. This change will drastically improve performance, but the chips aren't quite as pretty.

When tinkering with your cyberdeck, an info panel will pop-up when hovering over a chip, displaying the chip specs.

Players will no longer start a new game with the Shield Mod for free.

Bug Fixes