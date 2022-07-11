 Skip to content

MADNESS: Project Nexus update for 11 July 2022

Beta [2.06.g] Patch Notes

MADNESS: Project Nexus update for 11 July 2022

Beta [2.06.g] Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Beta [2.06.g]

[You can access this build from the releasebeta Branch on Steam]

ADDED

⦁ The Agent Origin's new origin skill allows their pistols to stunlock enemies and ignore even more Tac-Bar within their sweet spot (once you've got the skill). We're also giving 'em the AAHW voice set.

FIXED

⦁ The enemy indicator that appears over off-screen opponents at the end of waves will get wiped when you bribe them as the Mercenary origin.
⦁ Despite being the worst driver in Nevada, Doc can no longer kill you at the end of Fickle Friends by accident.
⦁ Trying to play Sleeper Labs with four players would break the stage select screen.

TWEAKED

⦁ The Patient Origin's imaginary friend got a tweak. We won't ruin the surprise. Also, the Patient is invincible at the moment the friend is summoned.
⦁ The Infinite Ammo powerup now applies to melee durability as well.
⦁ Significant weighting multiplier (currently x5) applied to Acrobatics XP earned in Arena. This should help casual acro gain for most players.

Changed depots in privatebeta branch

View more data in app history for build 9101463
Madness: Project Nexus Content Depot 488861
