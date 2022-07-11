Beta [2.06.g] Patch Notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Beta [2.06.g]

[You can access this build from the releasebeta Branch on Steam]

ADDED

⦁ The Agent Origin's new origin skill allows their pistols to stunlock enemies and ignore even more Tac-Bar within their sweet spot (once you've got the skill). We're also giving 'em the AAHW voice set.

FIXED

⦁ The enemy indicator that appears over off-screen opponents at the end of waves will get wiped when you bribe them as the Mercenary origin.

⦁ Despite being the worst driver in Nevada, Doc can no longer kill you at the end of Fickle Friends by accident.

⦁ Trying to play Sleeper Labs with four players would break the stage select screen.

TWEAKED

⦁ The Patient Origin's imaginary friend got a tweak. We won't ruin the surprise. Also, the Patient is invincible at the moment the friend is summoned.

⦁ The Infinite Ammo powerup now applies to melee durability as well.

⦁ Significant weighting multiplier (currently x5) applied to Acrobatics XP earned in Arena. This should help casual acro gain for most players.