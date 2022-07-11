 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pain Party update for 11 July 2022

Pain Party Patch 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9101356 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is the second major patch to Party Party, fixing various issues and adding new content.

Additions
  • Added new level "Pirate Peril" for singleplayer
  • Added new level "Pirate Peril" for multiplayer
  • Added new NPCs in the starting area to help new players
  • Added level image to for browser search results
Changes
  • Re-balanced boss fight Conehead
  • Re-balanced boss fight The Time King
  • Buffed dodge rolls. Dodge roll i-frames starts sooner and last longer. Stamina usage has also been decreased from 30 to 22.
Fixes
  • Fixed issue where bosses could be launched over the stage if hit by a projectile
  • Fixed issue with overlapping text in the browse multiplayer games list

Screenshot of the new level Pirate Peril

Cheers
Icehelm

Changed files in this update

Depot 1576001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link