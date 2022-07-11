Pain Party Patch 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9101356 · Last edited 11 July 2022 – 21:09:14 UTC by Wendy

This is the second major patch to Party Party, fixing various issues and adding new content.

Additions

Added new level "Pirate Peril" for singleplayer

Added new level "Pirate Peril" for multiplayer

Added new NPCs in the starting area to help new players

Added level image to for browser search results

Changes

Re-balanced boss fight Conehead

Re-balanced boss fight The Time King

Buffed dodge rolls. Dodge roll i-frames starts sooner and last longer. Stamina usage has also been decreased from 30 to 22.

Fixes

Fixed issue where bosses could be launched over the stage if hit by a projectile

Fixed issue with overlapping text in the browse multiplayer games list

Screenshot of the new level Pirate Peril

Cheers

Icehelm