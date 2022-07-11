Pain Party Patch 1.2

This is the second major patch to Party Party, fixing various issues and adding new content.
Additions
- Added new level "Pirate Peril" for singleplayer
- Added new level "Pirate Peril" for multiplayer
- Added new NPCs in the starting area to help new players
- Added level image to for browser search results
Changes
- Re-balanced boss fight Conehead
- Re-balanced boss fight The Time King
- Buffed dodge rolls. Dodge roll i-frames starts sooner and last longer. Stamina usage has also been decreased from 30 to 22.
Fixes
- Fixed issue where bosses could be launched over the stage if hit by a projectile
- Fixed issue with overlapping text in the browse multiplayer games list
Screenshot of the new level Pirate Peril
Cheers
Icehelm
Changed files in this update