7/11/22 Update

Fixed

Various Load/Save Bugs

Various Multiplayer Loading/Saving Bugs

Spawning Issues in certain areas.

Port to Home and Port to friend bugs

Ammo Spawn issues in Multiplayer

Enemies going into wall at tutorial area

New Game doesnt bring previous saves inventory with them

Added

Stats for the first mission area

Reworked

Quest Controllers now fire when pulled halfway instead of all the way (feels more responsive now)

Reworked first mission area so that following the smoke results in a proper reward at the end