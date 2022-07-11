 Skip to content

Big Booty Adventures update for 11 July 2022

7/11/22 Update

Fixed
Various Load/Save Bugs
Various Multiplayer Loading/Saving Bugs
Spawning Issues in certain areas.
Port to Home and Port to friend bugs
Ammo Spawn issues in Multiplayer
Enemies going into wall at tutorial area
New Game doesnt bring previous saves inventory with them

Added
Stats for the first mission area

Reworked
Quest Controllers now fire when pulled halfway instead of all the way (feels more responsive now)
Reworked first mission area so that following the smoke results in a proper reward at the end

