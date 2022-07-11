WEEK LONG DEAL JUL 11—18

Share · View all patches · Build 9101041 · Last edited 11 July 2022 – 18:59:07 UTC by Wendy

HELLO FANS AND GUESTS!

We are constantly receiving positive feedback — 93% of the 260 user review (!).

Thank you so much for them (!) because they inspire us to do regular free updates for our fans.

DISCOUNT ANNOUNCEMENT

You can support us and buy Offroad Mania with our special discount 22% (JUL 11—18, 2022).

Regular updates are:

_+ new cars,

new levels for Classic mode,

new pieces for Endless mode,

new tracks for Racing mode,

new game modes

and so on._

Now we work on the next update, where you will see a new car (hint: "bouncer").

Hope you know what it is ;)

This means that you will already have 10 cars to fun off-roading and get another one!

Now you can read our announcement and try to guess its power and torque.

Write your ideas for a new updates in Community Hub and Discord.

HAVE OFF ROAD! HAVE FUN!