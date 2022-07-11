 Skip to content

Offroad Mania update for 11 July 2022

WEEK LONG DEAL JUL 11—18

Build 9101041

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

HELLO FANS AND GUESTS!

We are constantly receiving positive feedback — 93% of the 260 user review (!).

Thank you so much for them (!) because they inspire us to do regular free updates for our fans.

DISCOUNT ANNOUNCEMENT

You can support us and buy Offroad Mania with our special discount 22% (JUL 11—18, 2022).

BUY IT NOW AND GET FREE UPDATES

Regular updates are:
_+ new cars,

  • new levels for Classic mode,
  • new pieces for Endless mode,
  • new tracks for Racing mode,
  • new game modes
    and so on._
NEXT UPDATE

Now we work on the next update, where you will see a new car (hint: "bouncer").

Hope you know what it is ;)

This means that you will already have 10 cars to fun off-roading and get another one!

Now you can read our announcement and try to guess its power and torque.

Write your ideas for a new updates in Community Hub and Discord.

HAVE OFF ROAD! HAVE FUN!

