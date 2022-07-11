Planet S Version 0.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9101035 · Last edited 11 July 2022 – 19:13:24 UTC by Wendy

Another day another patch. This patch addresses another patch of issues.

General:

~ Balance and building material font now scale to a lower font size for larger numbers

Fixed trade routes destroying items when either the ship or the colony is full

Fixed spaceship icons not showing up in the spaceships menu after constructing a spaceship

Fixed a crash when typing in an absurdly large number into the number field in the trade routes menu (Limit is now 1000)

Fixed the tutorial popup showing up when pausing the game

Fixed buildings unlocked popup showing up after loading a savegame

Engine:

~ Further improvements to the error messages

~ Build in a potential workaround for a bug on AMD+Nvidia system which is caused by an outdated AMD driver (game wouldnt start, no GPU)

~ Build in additional safety checks as workaround for some of Intels driver bugs

Have a great day!

TeamJA