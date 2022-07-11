Planet S Version 0.1.3

Another day another patch. This patch addresses another patch of issues.
General:
~ Balance and building material font now scale to a lower font size for larger numbers
- Fixed trade routes destroying items when either the ship or the colony is full
- Fixed spaceship icons not showing up in the spaceships menu after constructing a spaceship
- Fixed a crash when typing in an absurdly large number into the number field in the trade routes menu (Limit is now 1000)
- Fixed the tutorial popup showing up when pausing the game
- Fixed buildings unlocked popup showing up after loading a savegame
Engine:
~ Further improvements to the error messages
~ Build in a potential workaround for a bug on AMD+Nvidia system which is caused by an outdated AMD driver (game wouldnt start, no GPU)
~ Build in additional safety checks as workaround for some of Intels driver bugs
Have a great day!
TeamJA
Changed files in this update