开路先锋S:Open Road First Front S update for 11 July 2022

On July 12

Share · View all patches · Build 9100776 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix error

The other day, Trailblazer S couldn't open the game, and I'm sorry about that,

I reported the issue to STEAM customer service and it was resolved today,

Now you can open the game!

Update forecast

The next version will bring a new blade-blade and the second half of pioneer's Path,

Of course, armor also needs to drop ~

Trailblazer S, he's making steady progress, he's had setbacks, but so what? A: Not really ~

[h1] fun [/ h1]

Can not open the game from the original spectrum, from the spectrum ~

