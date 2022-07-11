On July 12

Fix error
The other day, Trailblazer S couldn't open the game, and I'm sorry about that,
I reported the issue to STEAM customer service and it was resolved today,
Now you can open the game!
Update forecast
The next version will bring a new blade-blade and the second half of pioneer's Path,
Of course, armor also needs to drop ~
Trailblazer S, he's making steady progress, he's had setbacks, but so what? A: Not really ~
[h1] fun [/ h1]
Can not open the game from the original spectrum, from the spectrum ~