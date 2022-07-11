On July 12

Share · View all patches · Build 9100776 · Last edited 11 July 2022 – 19:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Fix error

The other day, Trailblazer S couldn't open the game, and I'm sorry about that,

I reported the issue to STEAM customer service and it was resolved today,

Now you can open the game!

The next version will bring a new blade-blade and the second half of pioneer's Path,

Of course, armor also needs to drop ~

Trailblazer S, he's making steady progress, he's had setbacks, but so what? A: Not really ~

Can not open the game from the original spectrum, from the spectrum ~