Lucky and a life worth living update for 11 July 2022

Small update

Build 9100708 · Last edited by Wendy

This update fixes a bug in the main menu where the sheet marker for a complete scene was placed on the wrong scene if the puzzles were not solved sequentially.
Thanks, SugarKhaine for the heads up!ːsteamthumbsupː

