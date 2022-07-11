V.0.1.23 - Hotfix!

-Added ability for portals to give you 10 seconds of protection, which result in player not receiving damage when transition levels. (Helps in pvp and pve)
-Added a raptor boss to the map.
-Added a message when changing graphic settings reminding player that some setting changes may require a game restart.
-Fixed thrust ability saying thurst.
-Fixed building destruct bug giving x10 resources back.
-Fixed certain area on the map blocking projectiles from happening.
-Fixed agitated villagers having way to much armor.
-Fixed issue where you couldn't use main hand abilities with a shield equipped.
-Fixed player being able to use the middle as a path. (Will not receive the 50% movement bonus in middle.)
-Fixed summoning magic going crazy when summoning to close to something.
-Fixed bug where sometimes when a projectile hit a target it would provide multiple instances of projectiles on drop instead of the original one that fired.
-Fixed pillars and railings sinking into each other and getting deleted.
-Removed texture cap for higher end PCs.
-Tweaked ai to not aggro from as far away and not aggro from behind them.
-Tweaked the sky box to make it more pretty.
