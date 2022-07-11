 Skip to content

Bassmaster® Fishing 2022 update for 11 July 2022

PICK YOUR PIXEL PRO - JULY 14!

Bassmaster® Fishing 2022 update for 11 July 2022

It’s nearly time to get your hands on the Pixel Pro Pack! July 14 will see the release of a new selection of pixel art inspired Bassmaster® Elite Series™ Pro Anglers with clothing items & a rad new boat wrap design. The pixel art boat wrap also features a set of light strips to make the pixel designs pop when you’re driving to your next hotspot. Don’t forget to tackle the new set of Mastery challenges so you can unlock the Pixel Pro Sneakers!

Retro Cosmetic Pack Season Pass

Pick up the Retro Cosmetic Pack Season Pass today to get immediate access to the Synthwave Pack, early access to the Pixel Pro Pack on July 14 and early access to Throwback B.A.S.S.® Pack on August 18. Non season pass holders can wait until July 21 to grab the Pixel Pro Pack separately.

The Pixel Pro Pack comes with:

  • Bassmaster® Elite Series™ angler Pixel Pro top designs
  • Fully original Pixel Pro Boat Wrap
  • Pixel Art Bassmaster® Fishing 2022 Hat
  • Pixel Pro Sneakers to unlock with Mastery challenges
  • Unique Pants to finish off your anglers look

Pixel Pro Pack Price – Out July 21
£3.99/€4.99/$5.99
Retro Cosmetic Pack Season Pass Price - July 14
£7.99/€9.99/$10.00

