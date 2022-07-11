Regular Update - 0.6.0 - Exploding Enemies, Intro/Outro animations, Crematorium

NEW FEATURE: Enemies now explode to pieces when they die!

This is one of the features I've wanted to add for a long time.

NEW FEATURE: There are now "cinematic" level intro and outro animations

The units now arrive and leave with a bang! This is also one of the features I've wanted to implement for a long time.

NEW FEATURE: Audio and Graphics settings are now locally shared across different builds (demo/playtest/full)

NOTE: If you have made changes to the audio or graphics settings, you likely need to change them again (sorry about that!).

The settings are NOT saved to the Steam cloud (since you might want to have different settings on different devices), but the settings are shared locally on your device/pc across different builds (demo/playtest/full).

Your items/unlocks are still saved to the Steam cloud and are shared across the devices and different builds.

NEW BUILDING/FEATURE: Crematorium / full coffins persist across levels

The full coffins now move/persist across the levels. You can cremate/empty the coffins when you find the Crematorium.

Persisting the full coffins across levels gives a bit more suspense across the levels.

This feature also makes it so that the enemies doesn't need to be as aggressive or bullet-spongy as they would need to be, if all the coffins would "need" to be filled on a single level. This feature also gives extra ways to adjust the difficulty (for example how the the Crematoriums appear).

There are more plans and ideas related to coffins/difficulty etc and hopefully together with this update, all will eventually give a little bit extra "depth" to the game!

I'll keep an eye on if this update makes the game TOO difficult and make adjustments in future updates.

DIFFICULTY RELATED:

Enemies now have less health, this should make them feel a bit less bullet -spongy

Enemies now move a little faster

For projectile shooting enemies, the damage area (the circle) is now double the size

Enemies now slightly offset their attacks (so they don't attack straight middle into units)

The boss level now has more companion enemy types (not just the small projectile shooting enemy)

The boss now has more health and the boss level is now more challenging

The boss level now (slowly) spawns indefinitely new enemy waves until the boss is dead

Currently, the "long term" goal is that the new players would reach the explosive part of the game somewhat easily (roughly the middle of the run). But also that the more experienced players would find the game challenging enough, especially at the beginning of the run, currently the beginning of the run is a too easy.

Difficulty adjustments are an on-going process and there will be more updates in the future.

Add enemy wave countdown timer for levels with timed enemy waves

Enemies should now get "stuck" less / be in a state where they completely stop moving

[Community Feedback] Speedied up the Esson Baari / Items Slots, so there is less waiting

Speedied up the Esson Baari / Items Slots, so there is less waiting Make it so that Item slots/Esson baari appears after level 5 (there are not too many items to double before that)

Add dark background to the cooldown number on the items bar

Toned down the eye glare on enemies

The "Bomb Throwing Enemy" now has its own mesh/model, previously the enemy shared the mesh with the small projectile shooting enemy

Fixed a bug where the enemies would constantly try to move outside of the units attack area

Tweaked a bit about how walking enemies move their legs

Thanks again for playing this update, please keep sending feedback!