Hobo Cat Adventures update for 14 July 2022

Linux Support

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm happy to announce that Hobo Cat Adventures is now available for Linux 🐧
To celebrate the game is currently 40% off. Thank you very much for everyone who played it so far!
Next to making it available on Linux here are all the changes and bug fixes that are included in the update.

Updates

  • Linux Build. You can now play Hobo Cat Adventures on your Linux machine
  • Balanced enemy health and weapon damage / stamina usage to make the different weapons more useful
  • Implemented Unitys new Input System. The game should now work with most controllers without changing any Steam settings
  • Pressing buttons in the pause menu won't trigger any of Hobo Cats movements anymore
  • Camera sensitivity settings are now similar for mouse and controller
  • Plugin out the controller causes the game to pause
  • Outro cutscene can now be skipped
  • Windows IL2CPP Build for better performance

Fixed Bugs

  • Qutting during the race caused a bug where you couldn't interact with the bear anymore
  • Coin particles didn't show up when killing enemies / destroying barrels
  • Death cam didn't use the cam settings
  • Rain didn't show up in the last section of the game

Cheers,

Chris
Hobo Cat Games

