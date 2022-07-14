Linux Support

I'm happy to announce that Hobo Cat Adventures is now available for Linux 🐧

To celebrate the game is currently 40% off. Thank you very much for everyone who played it so far!

Next to making it available on Linux here are all the changes and bug fixes that are included in the update.

Updates

Linux Build. You can now play Hobo Cat Adventures on your Linux machine

Balanced enemy health and weapon damage / stamina usage to make the different weapons more useful

Implemented Unitys new Input System. The game should now work with most controllers without changing any Steam settings

Pressing buttons in the pause menu won't trigger any of Hobo Cats movements anymore

Camera sensitivity settings are now similar for mouse and controller

Plugin out the controller causes the game to pause

Outro cutscene can now be skipped

Windows IL2CPP Build for better performance

Fixed Bugs

Qutting during the race caused a bug where you couldn't interact with the bear anymore

Coin particles didn't show up when killing enemies / destroying barrels

Death cam didn't use the cam settings

Rain didn't show up in the last section of the game

Cheers,

Chris

Hobo Cat Games