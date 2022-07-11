Version 1.52

Hey y'all! My desire with this game is to make sure that Rank 20 matches are hard enough that the people in my discord can't beat them (to create headroom) and to make sure that Rank 1 was easy enough that no one I can find is unable to beat those. This patch is yet another in that search. I improved the code a lot RE: how enemies are spawned so I think you should be seeing a lot more consistent results now. Also, omni-golems never did their job and they were kind of hacky anyway.

ENJOY!

Patch Notes

Heads up! The hardest parts of this game just got harder. Ranks 15-20 now have more units per enemy spawn, and some Omni-Mob units have their stats changed a bit. Also though, the easiest ranks should be even easier! So you may have to mess around and pick a new difficulty to find the right one for you. Let us know where you seem to have a good, balanced battle!