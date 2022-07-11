Version 1.52

Hey y'all! My desire with this game is to make sure that Rank 20 matches are hard enough that the people in my discord can't beat them (to create headroom) and to make sure that Rank 1 was easy enough that no one I can find is unable to beat those. This patch is yet another in that search. I improved the code a lot RE: how enemies are spawned so I think you should be seeing a lot more consistent results now. Also, omni-golems never did their job and they were kind of hacky anyway.
ENJOY!
Patch Notes
Heads up! The hardest parts of this game just got harder. Ranks 15-20 now have more units per enemy spawn, and some Omni-Mob units have their stats changed a bit. Also though, the easiest ranks should be even easier! So you may have to mess around and pick a new difficulty to find the right one for you. Let us know where you seem to have a good, balanced battle!
- Omni-Golems removed from the game!
- Instead, after turn 12 the enemy reinforcements will start coming in every 2 turns instead of every 3 turns.
- Golden Reapers now have 9 attack, up from 7
- Omni Drill Sgts. now have 12 health, up from 10
- Lich Death Bolt damage 3=>4
- Fixed an Alcove Prefex bug with the sniper
- Summon Seedling now has a 2 turn cooldown. Take care of your seedlings!
- Seedlings and Fanatics (both player versions and summoned versions) attack damage 3=>2. It's good enough that your summons can absorb attacks, collect gems and rescue units!
- There were a couple of bugs with how enemies were spawning around castles before. The code for castle-guard-mobs has been changed so it's a lot more clear now, and works a lot more consistently. This means there's now ZERO castle guard-friends at rank 1, and SIX at rank 20.
