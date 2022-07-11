Patch 1.0.11 Released: Third-Person Sailing Mode and more!

Fellow swashbucklers,

Another new update is now live, bringing with it a much-requested feature: third-person sailing mode! You can switch to this camera view at any time, giving you a new perspective of your ship and fleet both in and outside of combat (but please note you cannot use this view in VR mode). Check out the full details including other changes and fixes below:

Buccaneers! Version 1.0.11

New Features

Added a third-person view for non-VR sailing mode. You can freely switch between first-person and third-person at any time while sailing by pressing Tab (keyboard) or D-pad Up (controller). (Note that you always return to first-person when boarding.)

The game remembers which camera view you used last and will automatically switch to it whenever you enter sailing mode.

Changes

The “Orders” hotkey used in stealth combat on land now shares the same binding as the Map hotkey (M on keyboard, Back/View on controller) to be consistent with its use in ship battles.

Added more accurate map images and location markers for some towns.

Repositioned most NPC dialogue panels and a few other UI elements to ensure text does not get cut off when playing in narrow aspect ratios (minimum of 5:4).

Rearranged some buildings in Maracaibo and Puerto de España to give better lines-of-sight from rooftops during land battles.

Made minor adjustments to lighting in most harbours.

Fixes

Fixed missing or incorrect collisions in some harbours which enabled ranged attacks and AI line-of-sight through some walls and buildings.

Fixed AI ship pathfinding errors in the Cumana region due to missing navigation meshes.

Fixed missing customisation merchant in Bridgetown and Saint John’s.

Fixed non-pirate ships appearing in random encounters during the prologue quest.

Fixed UI bugginess when deleting saves.

Fixed Quick Save and Quick Load hotkeys causing errors when pressed during a loading screen.

Happy pirating! 🏴‍☠️