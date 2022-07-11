Update: V1.2.08

NEW FEATURES:

.added a check-box to disable the background sprites optimization for stand-alone builds, in Game Settings / Build options. Rendering performance is slightly worse if disabled, but the rendering order is similar to the editor rendering order (Can avoid sprite popping). Also, now disabled by default for new projects

BUG FIXES:

.missing fonts or wrong .fontdef script crashed

.auto collision shape with greyscale pictures crashed

.sound volume is decreased from 20% to avoid clipping from the sound drivers

.game name in stand-alone window title now displays the current name (and the exported .exe)

.item spawner displayed deleted items in the UI

.if an enemy "Hide when killed check-box" was unchecked the enemy was hidden anyway

.symmetry on a bullet pattern didn't work with "Aim player" locator

.if an enemy has the "Cancels its bullet when killed" checked the canceling sound was played even if no bullets were canceled

.a Countdown game object connected to 2 triggers was starting if only one of the triggers was activated. It was inconsistent behavior: now all conditions need to be met to start the countdown

.some editors' score buttons didn't work when clicked

.changing a laser sprite row/column only updated the material after reloading the level

.particle emitters using "Emission when moving" didn't start if the enemy speed was too low

.sometimes homing items could miss the player

.wrong maximum number of letters in Leaderboard names created several issues