New Martha Is Dead Update

Martha Is Dead update for 12 July 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, just checking in with patch notes for a new update that should be available for you right now!

1 - Added control remapping - You can now remap general gameplay keys, menu commands, camera and puppet theatre controls
2 - Optimized the clouds to reduce stuttering on some machines
3 - Rebuilt lighting for The Woods to remove minor imperfections

This is a PC only patch at this moment in time, and should be available across all other PC storefronts and platforms, please ensure you update to the latest version for the best gameplay experience

