Jasper Vice: Legends Untold Playtest update for 11 July 2022

Mid-Beta Update!

Build 9099917

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After some feedback, we made a few changes, like moving where the Vault entrance is, increasing the players' run speed, and generally fixing a number of small bugs that were showing up.

Enjoy!

The Devs

