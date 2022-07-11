Mid-Beta Update!

After some feedback, we made a few changes, like moving where the Vault entrance is, increasing the players' run speed, and generally fixing a number of small bugs that were showing up.
Enjoy!
The Devs
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
After some feedback, we made a few changes, like moving where the Vault entrance is, increasing the players' run speed, and generally fixing a number of small bugs that were showing up.
Enjoy!
The Devs
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update