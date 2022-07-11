-Changes to highspeed ball behavior
-Changes to camera behavior when ball moves at high speed
-Fixed a bug that caused the art in the victory screen to not show up
Aces Under the Moonlight update for 11 July 2022
Quickfix 2 for Update 2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-Changes to highspeed ball behavior
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update