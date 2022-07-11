Update, Version 20220711

English

Added item drop list for mercenaries and their shaded versions.

The list includes rifle ammo, vest, flashbang, dog tags, and more generic items.

The shaded mercenaries will get equipment they drop converted to shaded version.

Added some destroyed cars near the Unlucky-13 Motel.

Renamed "Ballistic Damage Reduce" to "Bulletproof" in English localization to make it short.

Police Vests now have a bulletproof range instead of previously reducing damage by a fixed value.

Slightly reduced the mercenaries' basic ballistic damage.

New item: Riot Shield (It can have prefixes.)

The weapon merchant in the Bazaar now seels Riot Shield at a relatively higher price.

##########System##################

Changed the way to apply bulletproof value on Ballistic Vest so that its bulletproof attributions can now display correctly.

Bulletproof items may now have a radomized damage reduce range instead of a fixed value.

简体中文

##########Content#################

加入了佣兵和被暗影感染的佣兵的物品掉落列表。

列表上，包括突击步枪子弹、防弹背心、闪光弹、狗牌、和一些常见的通用掉落物。

被暗影感染的佣兵会掉落被暗影侵蚀的装备。

在厄运13旅馆附近加入了一些被毁坏的车辆。

在英文文本中将"子弹伤害降低"的效果改为了"防弹" 从而缩短了文本长度。

警用防弹背心现在有一个防弹的伤害降低范围而非每次都是降低一个固定的数值。

略微降低了佣兵的子弹伤害。

新物品：防暴盾（可以带词缀）

巴扎的武器商人现在以较高的价格贩卖防暴盾。

##########System##################

变更了商店贩卖的防弹背心的数据赋值方式从而使其特殊属性可以正确显示。

防弹物品现在可以有一个伤害降低的随机范围而非一个固定的数值。