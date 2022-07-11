Battle Bands Hotfix!!

This hotfix is mainly addressing the Royale bot balance and we hope it helps everyone in their climbing of the Rank leaderboards.

The Changes:

Royale Bots should no longer gain impossible upgrades in early rounds.

Royale 3rd round bots have fewer upgrades.

Royale 5th and 6th Bots have more upgrades to try and crush you with.

Franks Boots have been updated to match Jesses boots better.

Thanks so much for playing and all the incredible feedback, we hope to see you in Royale soon!