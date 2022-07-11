 Skip to content

Battle Bands update for 11 July 2022

Battle Bands Hotfix!!

Build 9099713 · Last edited by Wendy

This hotfix is mainly addressing the Royale bot balance and we hope it helps everyone in their climbing of the Rank leaderboards.

The Changes:

  • Royale Bots should no longer gain impossible upgrades in early rounds.
  • Royale 3rd round bots have fewer upgrades.
  • Royale 5th and 6th Bots have more upgrades to try and crush you with.
  • Franks Boots have been updated to match Jesses boots better.

Thanks so much for playing and all the incredible feedback, we hope to see you in Royale soon!

