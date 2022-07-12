Dev Diary #41

Me again!

I was fortunate enough this past week to find myself with a little more time to work on the game than usual. As a result I managed to nail 2 of the smaller scenes of the 5 that are remaining in Chapter 3 and also part of one of the larger scenes. The extra progress is a good thing as I suspect I'm going to get very little time this week to make any progress so it should even out over the 2 week period.

The first of the small scenes sees Jess after she has absconded from the hospital. This scene doesn't last long but we learn a little about her past and this scene sets the location etc for the final scene of the chapter.

The second small scene sees us returning from our date with Sophia. Depending on previous choices the dialogue changes a little here but we ultimately find ourselves outside of Sophia's apartment. If your Lust points are high enough and if you have NOT chosen the exploitation path then Sophia will invite you inside for a nightcap. We all know what THAT means!

This leads us to one of the long scenes. Obviously lewd scenes take much longer to render as they feature animations, sometimes various choices and angles etc and cloth animation yada yada.

To finish this dev diary I just wanted to mention the recent "favourite girl" poll which is now closed. I'm very glad I ran this poll because it has shown me just how much you all seem to love Sophia. In the end she fell just short of half the votes which is pretty impressive!

