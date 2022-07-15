Train Life - Patch #18

Patch #18 - Build 25036

Hello Engineers, your community manager Mike is here! Joey is still recovering from his vacation and is lazily sitting in his home-made hammock wondering, what I am going to write in these patch notes. It's been a while since we launched Update 3 and while it was a success, we noticed that the community encountered some pretty strange issues which, we can address right now. So with that out of the way, lets dive right in.

Changes & Fixes

Tracks & Railways

Fixed problem with some missing, redundant, and clipping sign and signals

Fixed problem with the unfunctional bumper block at Szczecin Farm

Fixed problem with tracks covered by snow under roof at the Zurich Main. Joey mentioned in the last patch notes that this was the winds problem. Well, I agree.

Fix problem with tracks covered by snow in Bern’s tunnel

Fixed problem with spawn frequency of a snow pile event. To be honest, too much snow doesn't sound so bad this summer.

Gameplay

Fixed some problems with camera collision

Fixed not counting postage missions as a city level up task for Liechtenstein

Fixed not working switching train lights from older save versions. We know this was a huge pain in the butt for the community, and although we know it shouldn't of happened in the first place, we're glad we could alleviate the pain. It just took us a bit longer than your average pain medicine.

Fixed the place of back wagon camera

Scenarios

Fixed a few issues with tutorial objectives

