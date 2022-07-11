SCUM - Weapons update 0.7.11.49821

So let' start with the theme of this patch guns, guns, guns! We are adding a lot of new weapons. Some regular, some very special to us and some that will blow your mind, literally.

HS produkt

Let's start of with something we are proud we can represent. We are introducing the Croatian made, high quality arsenal to the island! From their world famous handguns to the advanced and reliable VHS platform. As their moto says: Expect the best.

VHS-2

The now standard rifle of the Croatian armed forces. VHS-2 is a bullpup 5.556 NATO assault rifle. Due to the bullpup modular platform it has all of the benefits of longer barrel but in shorter package as the firing mechanism is set behind the trigger. Available in 2 versions: with the standard rail carrying handle and the integrated 1.5X optical red dot sight. Both look amazing and preform at peak efficiency. Versatile, modular, accurate and maneuverable this bad boy will surely be a favorite once you get your hands on one.

And yes on the integrated red dot version you can switch between sights.

VHS-BG

The Croatian boomstick! The fun tube! The yeet launcher! The "To whom it may concern" delivery system!

The VHS-BG is double action single-shot 40×46 mm grenade launcher. It has a mechanical sight system to help you aim your grenade at multiple ranges and comes in a compact size!

HS9 & SF19

Here we are with the greatest hits! The HS and the SF line handguns!

The SF line is perfect adaptable service pistol for every tactical situation you can encounter. Chambered in 9mm and with a magazine capacity of 19 rounds it is one of the highest capacity while keeping excellent performance and reliability.

The HS9 line is the perfect compact solution for your everyday carry. But it's small size is only a testament to "big things come in small packages". Also chambered in 9mm it has a capacity of 13 rounds in the magazine.

Now let's get to the rest of the rifles you will encounter!

AWP & AWM

We have 2 new sniper rifles for you. The .308 (yes new caliber is here) AWP and the .338 (another one) AWM rifles. High power and reliable, packed with a rail system for easy scope mounts these rifles will surely be a favorite choice for all of you bush wookies.

Hunter reforged & Hunter carbon.

Presenting the refreshed old and the brand new! The old Hunter 22 has been revamped! it now has a 12 round magazine giving you the needed extra shots. And introducing the new Carbon hunter: the more powerful brother of the regular hunter, this one is chambered in the good ol fashioned 30-06.

Improvised grenade launcher.

I don't think I need to tell you anything about this one. Just be careful where you point it.

Potential fix for vehicles falling through terrain.

Fixed some icons issues.

Fixed the bug where grenades would sometimes cause crashes.