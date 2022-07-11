Start your career today

Hi baseball fans!

This week's update is a big one! Not only a new game mode is available, but new achievements have been added as well!

Career mode is, in my opinion, the best way to play Astonishing Baseball. So I'm really happy it's finally being released on PC! In this mode, you're in charge of a team, as usual. But at the end of a season, you can also decide to change air and move to a new city. Not a fan of New York fanbase? Move to Boston! Tired of the rain of Seattle? Let's coach the Los Angeles team!

Oh, but I need to mention a tiny detail: you can also be fired! So make sure to do a good job, or that rebuild you started is not going to last very long. And nobody wants to end up in Detroit, right? Just kidding of course. It's challenging, but really fun!

The new achievements bring now the total to 48! This includes feats associated with random events (The Astonishing Concert or Ever After), but also some very hard ones (MVP-Man or Bigger than any monster). This should keep you busy for a while!

And if you thought it was time for some holidays, it's definitely not for us! Our very first DLC, the God Mode, is coming to Steam soon, alongside new training options and other new features. Stay tuned for these fantastic updates, and thanks for playing Astonishing Baseball!