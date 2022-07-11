Big update!

Hello players!

I'll be brief - this is a major update!

This game hasn't had an update for a long time, but it has continued to evolve.

And now item by item:

Game engine update.

Migration from GameMaker:Studio 1.4 to GameMaker 2022

Button icons are now displayed instead of text.

I had to painstakingly draw mini maps for all locations!

Added Achievements, Settings and Cyclopedia submenu in the Pause menu!

Bug fixes

Completely changed savegames !

It was not as easy as I thought it would be.

And now with screenshots!

A small addition on the saves:

I tried very hard to make the old saves compatible with the new ones and the tests showed that it worked. But tests are not real player experiences, so forgive me if you can't get your old progress into the new version.



Valve tested the old version of the game on SteamDeck and the game got the "playable" status! Yay!

But with the release of the new version, you'll need to submit the game for testing again! That's how it coincided, eh, if only a little later!

I'm also pleased to announce that the game will be available from July 14 on the Nintendo Switch gaming platform! And will be back on sale on Xbox One - yes, it was available there too!

Thank you all for your attention and for showing interest in the game!

