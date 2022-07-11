New Update & District War Mode

Report issues and help support the game by Joining the CITY WARS: TOKYO REIGN DISCORD.

NEW BUILD

V0.3.1

REV 34474

(FIX) Correct card now shows in deck profile overview.

(FIX) Windowed Mode now switches correctly.

(FIX) Fixed Acid Effect bug that would freeze the track.

(FIX) Enemies can no longer bank a frozen card (stopping them from playing the frozen card onto the Battle Track).

(FIX) SHIELDED BREAKOUT wouldn't buff if connected to the left of any shield.

(FIX) Optimisations made to culling system within Deck Builder to improve FPS.

(FIX) MED-BOT no longer stays on-screen when triggered without an attack to follow.

(FIX) ATTACK/EFFECT+ Support Cards now pause correctly when triggered on the top track.

(ADDITION) Updated to newer version of Unity (2021.3.4f1).

DISTRICT WAR PROGRESS

Part of updating to the latest version of Unity is to prepare for DISTRICT WAR, which brings online multiplayer to the world of CITY WARS.

The Precinct acts as your multiplayer HUB: a place where you can edit your deck, check the leaderboards and purchase new Utility Cards for the battles ahead. On this screen, you'll also be able to track your progress via the HUD in the top-left of the screen. Here you can see your total XP (brining you closer to new rewards) and your current Bounty.

Bounty is used as DISTRICT WAR'S scoring system. You'll earn bonus points for winning battles and achieving certain win criteria. Raise your bounty as you attempt to the top the crime database and become the city's Most Wanted.

At certain XP milestones (indicated by the progress bar) you'll level-up. This increases your badge and awards you with new cards and guns, giving you greater customisation over your deck options.

In the coming weeks, we'll be setting up a new branch, allowing players to test DISTRICT WAR with the team before it goes live.